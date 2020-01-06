Over 50? This groundbreaking millennial writer wants to be your mentor

While there’s clearly a need to encourage and mentor younger writers, Shraya says her experience with the older woman made her realize: here was a group we don’t often think about. Why not? “Largely because of ageism and because of certain expectations or assumptions we make around class that people at a certain age are stable, have the resources, have the skills — and I don’t think that’s, in fact, true.”

This has created a gap in storytelling. Younger BIPOC writers in recent years have been receiving more attention from publishers and the media, and there is a momentum around and increased visibility of diverse authors. However, Shraya says, there are plenty of older writers who paved the way but who haven’t received the same kind of attention or assistance.

“I’ve seen so much change in the past ten years in the way that diverse stories and diverse writers have been taken up,” Shraya says. “I look at older writers who are 50 and above and they haven’t been able to reap those quote-unquote benefits.”

Shraya also sees this as a chance to teach a new writer some of the things she’s learned herself — about writing grant applications, or giving a reading, for example — but also for her to learn from them. “I’ve been lucky to have informal mentoring throughout my career but I’ve never had a close, formal mentorship, so I’m curious about what it means to be in, hopefully, a reciprocal mentorship relationship with an older artist of colour.”

She says informal mentors have led the way for her, including the poet Amber Dawn — without whom “I wouldn’t have written my book of poetry” — and Farzana Doctor, “who I admire a lot.”

Potential mentees will have to submit a synopsis of their book, a bio, and a one-pager about what they are looking for from their relationship — and a full manuscript draft of around 50,000 to 60,000 words. If you don’t have a manuscript ready yet, don’t fret — the call for applications was released Monday Jan. 6, 2020 and closes on Jan. 4, 2021.

“Sometimes in choosing a manuscript it’s less about ‘this is the best manuscript’ and more about ‘this is a manuscript I can see myself supporting,’ ” Shraya says. “I think that’s common for publishers. Publishers often turn down books not necessarily because they don’t like the book but because they don’t know how to support it or take it to the next level.”

This year, she’s out with a new novel with ECW Press titled “The Subtweet” — “it’s about online culture but also female friendship, visibility, jealousy, it’s very plot-driven which is something I haven’t really done before so we’re excited about that” — and it’s the 10th anniversary of her first book, “God Loves Hair,” which was initially self-published. And so its particularly meaningful, marking the beginning of her own foray into publishing. But even as she’s celebrating her own increased success, she doesn’t see her writing and career as something she does alone.

“I feel such a such a responsibility to be able take a step forward but to bring marginalized people along with me.”

