‘Princesses are never disabled:’ Hamilton author Amanda Leduc takes on fairy-tale culture

“Disfigured” traces the history of fairy tales and how so many tropes that appeared in Hans Christian Andersen and Brothers Grimm stories still linger. Leduc shares her conversations with international activists and academics who offer a wide range of perspectives on what accessibility should ideally look like — and not just on a movie screen.

“Disney is always about the individual overcoming something or transforming in some way so they can more easily fit into the world,” says Leduc. “We need to stop thinking that way. We need to start thinking about a world that can transform and change, so as to fit everybody.”

Leduc is open with details from her own life, some of which are painful, including childhood bullying and her diagnosis with a major depressive disorder. For years she resisted identifying as disabled, and writes about how long it took her to connect the traumas she experienced to her disability.

“I didn’t want to reduce everything that I am down to a disability,” says Leduc. “Part of my journey as a disabled woman is recognizing that pain and struggle also made me who I am, and gave me insights and empathy in ways that I don’t know I would have today otherwise.”

Despite the book’s critical perspective, Leduc is not a “Disney basher.” She still enjoys repeat viewings of “Frozen” and “The Little Mermaid” with her nieces, but uses the opportunity to open up conversations. She asked them why Elsa is so afraid of telling people about her power? And why does Ariel believe that the only way that she can be with her true love is to grow legs, and be willing to give up her life under the sea to do so?

“There’s a reason why my sister and I pretended to be Ariel in the pool. We weren’t pretending to be Ariel when she walks around on her two legs, stumbling around on the sand,” says Leduc. “We wanted to be mermaids and have a body that was different. I think Disney films offer an interesting opportunity to talk about these kinds of things.”

Sue Carter is editor of the Quill & Quire and a freelance contributor based in Toronto. Follow her on Twitter: @flinnflon