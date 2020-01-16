MARK YOUR CALENDARS: 5 things to do in Flamborough and beyond Jan. 17-19

1. Owl Prowl

Have a hoot making some feathered friends at Mountsberg Conservation Area, 2259 Milburough Line, from 7 to 9 p.m. on Fri., Jan. 17. Pre-registration for this nose-to-beak experience with Mountsberg's resident raptors is required. Call 905-336-1158 to register. Cost is $18 for adults and $13 for seniors.

2. Winter Farmers' Market at Connon’s

Shop local food vendors, including Stuffed. Handcrafted Perogies, Trembling Aspens Herb Farm, Cons and Kernels, Purple Haven, West Avenue Cider and more, at this winter farmers' market, which kicks off its season Jan. 18 at Connon Nurseries, 656 Robson Rd. Market runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

3. Maker Cart

Youth ages four to 12 are invited to bring their imagination to the table and make a cool creation to take home at the Waterdown branch of the Hamilton Public Library (163 Dundas St. East) Jan. 18 from 2:30 until 3:30 p.m.

4. Rogers Hometown Hockey

Bring the family to the ultimate NHL fan experience during the Rogers Hometown Hockey event at Morgan Firestone Arena (285 Jerseyville Rd., Ancaster) from 12 to 6 p.m. Jan. 18 and from 12 to 10 p.m. Jan. 19. Visit www.hometownhockey.com for a full schedule of events.

5. Winter Wagon Rides

Enjoy a horse-drawn wagon ride through a winter wonderland at Mountsberg Conservation Area, 2259 Milburough Line, where guests can warm up by the bonfire and enjoy a marshmallow roast. Program runs from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. every weekends until Feb. 17.