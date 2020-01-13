10 things to do in Flamborough this week (Jan. 13-17)

There's plenty to see and do in Flamborough this week.
Here are 10 activities and programs to keep you busy. Be sure to click on the event title for more details.
This special program at the Freelton branch of the Hamilton Public Library on Jan. 13 is for children ages four to 12 celebrates the movie Frozen with crafts, activities, games and fun. Register at hpl.ca.
Whether you knit, crochet, sew, darn, embroider or tat, come together to work your latest project, learn from one another, chat and gain some great ideas Jan. 13 at Bethel Christian Reformed Church in Waterdown. Other crafters also welcome.
Learn about tornado and storm life cycles with photographer Brian Chapman at this powerful and exciting presentation hosted by the Hamilton Naturalist Club Jan. 13. Meet and greet at 7 p.m. at the Royal Botanical Gardens Centre – with refreshments.
Students, this Jan. 14 workshop is specifically for you. Learn different ways to job search to find your next part-time/summer job with a little help from YMCA Employment Services – Waterdown. Please call 905-690-9927 to register.
The Carlisle branch of the Hamilton Public Library hosts a drop-in knitting and crochet program for all ages and skill levels Jan. 14.
Attend this workshop at YMCA Employment Services – Waterdown to learn the basic features of Microsoft Excel 2013. Registration is required. Please call 905-690-9927 to reserve your spot. Space for this Jan. 15 workshop is limited.
Sean James will lead the Flamborough Horticultural Society through What To Do With A Downpour: Ornamental Ways to Handle Rainwater at its Jan. 15 meeting at St. Thomas the Apostle Parish Hall. Social time at 7 p.m., meeting at 7:30 p.m. Guests welcome.
Need help with your resume and cover letter? Learn how to make an effective resume and cover letter by attending this YMCA Employment Services – Waterdown workshop Jan. 16. Please call 905-690-9927 to register.
Bring the whole family to storytime and get ready to read at the Waterdown branch of the Hamilton Public Library. Discover stories, rhymes, music, finger plays and flannel boards at this interactive program, set for Jan. 16. Program caters to children up to the age of four.
Learn the basics of using your iPad at this free Jan. 16 workshop at the Waterdown branch of the Hamilton Public Library. Targeted to new users who need help doing the basics, this program will teach you how to navigate the iPad, find apps, download and organize them. Bring your own fully-charged device.
