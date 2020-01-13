Cream of corn soup with barbecue tofu a vegetarian’s delight

1 1/2 lb (675 g) firm tofu, patted dry and diced

2 tbsp (30 ml) homemade or store-bought barbecue sauce

1/2 tsp chili powder

1 avocado, diced

Cilantro leaves, to taste

In a large pot over high heat, soften the onion and garlic in half of the oil. Add the broth, milk and potato. Bring to a boil. Cover and simmer over low heat for 15 minutes. Add 4 cups (600 g) of the corn and half of the tofu. Cook for another 10 minutes or until the potato is tender.

In a blender, purée the soup until smooth. Strain through a sieve. Season with salt and pepper. Keep warm.

Meanwhile, in a non-stick skillet over high heat, brown the remaining tofu in the remaining oil. Add the barbecue sauce and chili powder. Cook until the tofu is glazed in the sauce.

Divide the soup among four bowls. Top with the barbecue tofu, avocado and remaining corn. Garnish with cilantro leaves.

Makes 4 servings.

Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based television food writer and freelance contributor for the Star. Reach him via email: thestar@ricardocuisine.com or find more recipes on ricardocuisine.com