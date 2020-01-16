Make this the year you stop wasting food (and money)

PLAN BEFORE SHOPPING

Keeping tabs on your fridge and pantry or cupboards will help you buy less stuff that could go to waste. Before shopping, Bartholomew recommends identifying which foods you already have and what meals you can make with them. (Potatoes and butter? Mashed potatoes it is — no need to buy those ingredients.) Then identify what you need to complete the dish. (Low on milk — add it to the shopping list.) Otherwise, it’s too easy to overspend on groceries by purchasing foods you may not need.

STORE FOODS TO LAST

You bought the right groceries, now make sure they stay fresh. Google “how to store produce,” and you’ll learn that some foods should be refrigerated (kiwis, cucumbers), while others shouldn't (bananas, avocados). And some fruits, like apples, release a gas that ripens other produce faster.

Store leftovers and cooked foods so they stay safe and can be identified later. Bartholomew recommends clear, airtight containers with labels that state the food and when it was prepared or stored. That’s especially important for foods in the freezer, since you'll likely toss ice-crusted artifacts with no origin story.

USE SOON-TO-BE SPOILED FOOD

Check your fridge and freezer for foods on the brink of going bad, says Lindsay-Jean Hard, author of “Cooking with Scraps: Turn Your Peels, Cores, Rinds, and Stems into Delicious Meals.” Of course, she says, mouldy or spoiled food is off-limits. (StillTasty.com provides guidance on shelf life and signs of unsafe foods.)

But wilted vegetables are usually fine for cooking or throwing into a soup. Or roast them now, and freeze them for later, she says.

For those last few slices of bread that are too stale to be appetizing, Hard suggests making them into bread crumbs or croutons. “Then you can add a lot of texture to different types of dishes, like salads or pasta,” she says.

And just like that, you’ve removed bread from your next pantry purge.

