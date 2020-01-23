MARK YOUR CALENDARS: 5 things to do in Flamborough Jan. 24-26

1. Live music at the Legion

Lionel Bernard performs old-time, down-east and country favourites, plus dance music for your enjoyment starting at 7 p.m. at the Waterdown branch of the Royal Canadian Legion (79 Hamilton St. North) Jan. 24.

2. Bottle Drive

1st Carlisle Scouts collect bottles and cans in Carlisle and Freelton Jan. 25. Place returnables at the curb by 9 a.m. for pick up or drop off bottles and cans between 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Carlisle United Church (1432 Centre Rd.). For special pick ups, call Andrea 905-690-3700.

3. Winter Farmers' Market

Shop farm-fresh finds at the Winter Farmers' Market at Connon Nurseries (656 Robson Rd.) Jan. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Featuring a variety of local vendors, including Stuffed. Handcrafted Perogies, Trembling Aspens Herb Farm, Cons and Kernels, Purple Heaven, West Avenue Cider and more.

4. Robbie Burns Supper

Don't miss the piping in and address to the Haggis at this annual event at Strabane United Church (1565 Brock Rd.) Jan. 25. Bar opens at 5:30 p.m. Tickets cost $25. For tickets or more information, call Lorraine 905-659-7679.

5. Winter Wagon Rides

Enjoy a horse-drawn wagon ride through a winter wonderland, arriving at a roaring bonfire for a marshmallow roast at Mountsberg Conservation Area (2259 Milburough Line). Program runs from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 25-26.