Sesame Beef Stir-fry With Snow Peas

1 tbsp brown sugar

1 tsp cornstarch

3 tbsp (45 ml) vegetable oil

1 red bell pepper, seeded and julienned

2 green onions, thinly sliced, white and green parts separated

2 garlic cloves, chopped

1 tbsp fresh ginger, chopped

1/2 lb (225 g) snow peas, trimmed and halved

2 tbsp toasted sesame seeds

For sauce

In a bowl, whisk together all of the ingredients. Set aside.

For stir-fry

In another bowl, combine beef with brown sugar and cornstarch. Season with pepper.

In a large non-stick skillet over high heat, cook meat in 2 tablespoons of oil for 2 minutes on each side or until nicely browned. Set aside on a plate.

In the same skillet over medium heat, cook bell pepper, white parts of green onions, garlic and ginger in the remaining oil for 2 minutes while stirring. Add snow peas and sauce. Continue to cook until sauce thickens slightly. Return meat to skillet and toss to coat in sauce.

Divide stir-fry among four shallow bowls. Sprinkle with green parts of the green onions and sesame seeds. Serve with jasmine rice or rice vermicelli, if desired.

Makes 4 servings.

Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based television food writer and freelance contributor for the Star. Reach him via email: thestar@ricardocuisine.com or find more recipes on ricardocuisine.com