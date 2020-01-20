5 things to keep kids busy as Hamilton Catholic teachers take part in one-strike Jan. 21

Hamilton Catholic schools are closed Jan. 21, when teachers take to the picket lines as part of the latest round of one-day strike by education workers. Looking to keep the kids busy on this day?

Here is a list of things to do in Flamborough. Click on the event title for more details, including program time.

Lace up your skates and hit the ice at the Waterdown Rotary Memorial Park Skate Loop. Open daily throughout the winter.