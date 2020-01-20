5 things to keep kids busy as Hamilton Catholic teachers take part in one-strike Jan. 21

Hamilton Catholic schools are closed Jan. 21, when teachers take to the picket lines as part of the latest round of one-day strike by education workers. Looking to keep the kids busy on this day?
Here is a list of things to do in Flamborough. Click on the event title for more details, including program time.
Lace up your skates and hit the ice at the Waterdown Rotary Memorial Park Skate Loop. Open daily throughout the winter.
Hike, snowshoe or cross country ski and explore Christie Lake's 10-km recreational trail system. While you're there, consider taking part in a game of Disc Golf. Conservation area park is open daily from dawn until dusk.
A drop-in play group and adult coffee time at Bethel Christian Reformed Church in Waterdown. A great way to meet other moms, dads, uncles, aunts and grandparents. No registration, no fees.
Youth ages eight to 12 will learn how clocks, calendars and the seasons rule our time and participate in some fun activities at the Lynden branch of the Hamilton Public Library. Register at hpl.ca.
Bring winter indoors! Youth ages four to 12 can play with indoor snow, learn how to make a snowstorm in a jar, and design mittens at the Carlisle branch of the Hamilton Public Library. Supplies are provided. Register at hpl.ca.
