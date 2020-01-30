MARK YOUR CALENDARS: 6 things to do in Flamborough Jan. 31-Feb. 1

1. Community Potluck and Movie Night

West Flamboro Presbyterian Church (262 Middletown Rd.) invites you to dinner and a viewing of the biopic Faith like Potatoes Jan. 31. Event runs from 6 until 9 p.m.

2. Flamborough Heritage Society Meeting

Mike McDonnell, a member of the Waterford and Townsend Historical Society, the Toronto Civic War Roundtable and The Friends of Gettysburg, will focus on Canadians in the Civil War in his presentation to the Flamborough Heritage Society Jan. 31. Everyone is welcome to the meeting, which runs from 8 until 9:30 p.m. at St. James United Church (306 Parkside Dr.)

3. Fish Fry and Karaoke Night

Enjoy a fish fry followed by karaoke with Tommy O. Fish fry runs Jan. 31 from 6 until 8 p.m. with karaoke running from 7 until 11 p.m. at the Waterdown branch of the Royal Canadian Legion (79 Hamilton St. North)

4. Winter Farmer's Market

Featuring local food vendors, including Stuffed. Handcrafted Perogies, Trembling Aspens Farm, Cons and Kernels, Purple Haven, West Avenue Cider and more, the Winter Farmers' Market at Connon Nurseries (656 Robson Rd.) runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 1.

5. Rockton Dinner Theatre

Get your tickets to this year's Rockton Dinner Theatre. The time has come to get the best seats in the house for this year's Rockton's Got Talent. Tickets to this year's dinner theatre, featuring a roast beef dinner with all the fixings and all-you-can-eat pie, go on sale Feb. 1. Tickets can be purchased at the Rockton Agricultural Society (812 Old Hwy. 8) between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. Tickets cost $40.