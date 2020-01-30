'Burnt to the bone': Troy potter hosts fundraiser in support of animals affected by Australia bush fires

The number of animals affected by the bush fires in Australia has surpassed the 1-billion mark. The voracious blazes have decimated the delicate ecosystem and left its inhabitants in a fight for survival.

Since September, people from all over the world have donated to organizations to help the animals affected by the fires. A potter in Troy has now joined the effort.

“They were saying that some of the koala bears were burnt to the bone,” said Donn Zver, owner of Donn Zver Pottery and Café Troy. “It just hit me.”

The Flamborough animal lover felt compelled to do his part, something he’s done in the wake of past disasters, including the 2016 Fort McMurray wildfire and 2010 earthquake in Haiti.

Next month, Zver will be donating all proceeds from the sale of hand-crafted bowls and koala pendants to the New South Wales Wildlife Information and Rescue Services. The day-long fundraiser, set for Feb. 8, will see 800 bowls up for grabs in exchange for a minimum $20 cash donation. Koala pendants will be available for $10 each.

Joining forces with the Troy-based potter are other artists from the Brantford Potters Guild, who have been busy making bowls in advance of next month’s fundraiser.

Originally, Zver had plans to create and sell 400 bowls. But after posting news of the upcoming fundraiser to Facebook and receiving an overwhelming response, he quickly determined 400 bowls wouldn’t be enough.

Bowls will take one of three shapes: a heart to send love, a spherical one to represent the earth and a water droplet to represent rain and tears. Inspiration for the latter shape came from someone in Australia who commented on Zver’s Facebook post.

“She was thanking me on Facebook for doing this and then she said, ‘I just wish I could turn my tears into raindrops.’ I thought, wow, that’s such a wonderful way to say it,” he said.

News of the Flamborough fundraiser has been spreading far and wide, piquing the interest of a pottery studio in Virginia, which will be hosting a similar fundraiser on the same day as Zver’s Feb. 8 event.