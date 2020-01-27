8 programs and activities to keep you busy in Flambroough this week (Jan. 27-31)

A look at the Review's online calendar reveals there's plenty to see and do right here in Flamborough this week. Here's a list of just some of the programs and activities on offer Jan. 27-31.
Be sure to click on the event title for more information:
Whether you knit, crochet, sew, darn, embroider or tat, come together to work your latest project, learn from one another, chat and gain some great ideas at Bethel Christian Reformed Church on Monday evening.
A drop-in play group and adult coffee time runs Jan. 28 at Bethel Church in Waterdown. A great way to meet other moms, dads, uncles, aunts and grandparents. No registration, no fees.
Students, this workshop is specifically for you. Learn different ways to job search to find your next part-time/summer job. Please call 905-690-9927 to register for the Jan. 28 workshop offered at the YMCA Employment Services - Waterdown location.
A 10-week introduction class to drawing the human body. The program, which got its January 7, runs Tuesdays at the Flamborough Seniors Centre.
The Westover Women’s Institute invites you to play euchre weekly. Come on out to play cards and enjoy a light lunch. All are welcome to join in on the fun at the Westover Women's Institute Hall Jan. 28.
Lace up your skates and hit the ice at the Waterdown Rotary Memorial Park Skate Loop. Open daily throughout the winter.
Enjoy a fish fry followed by karaoke with Tommy O. Fish fry runs from 6 to 8 p.m. with karaoke running from 7 until 11 p.m. Jan. 31 at the Waterdown branch for the Royal Canadian Legion.
Mike McDonnell, a member of the Waterford and Townsend Historical Society, the Toronto Civil War Roundtable and The Friends of Gettysburg, will focus on Canadians in the Civil War at the Jan. 31 meeting of the Flamborough Heritage Society, which takes place at St. James United Church.
