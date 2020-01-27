Chicken Drumsticks In Tomato And Lentils

WhatsOn 04:00 PM by Ricardo Toronto Star

Chicken Drumsticks In Tomato And Lentils

12 skinless chicken drumsticks

2 tbsp (30 ml) olive oil

1 onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, chopped

1/2 cup (125 ml) white wine

2 cups (300 g) butternut squash, peeled, seeded and cubed

1 can (14 oz/398 ml) diced tomatoes

1 cup (250 ml) chicken broth

1/4 cup (55 g) dried Puy lentils

2 tbsp parsley, finely chopped

With the rack in the middle position, preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C).

In a Dutch oven over medium-high heat, brown half of the drumsticks at a time in the oil. Season with salt and pepper. Set aside on a plate.

In same Dutch oven over medium heat, soften onion for 5 minutes or until translucent. Add garlic. Cook 1 minute. Deglaze with wine and let reduce by half. Add chicken, squash, tomatoes, broth and lentils. Bring to a boil. Cover. Transfer to oven. Cook for 1 hour or until meat comes away from the bones.

Sprinkle with parsley. Serve chicken with bread, pasta or rice, if desired.

Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based television food writer and freelance contributor for the Star. Reach him via email: thestar@ricardocuisine.com or find more recipes on ricardocuisine.com

Chicken Drumsticks In Tomato And Lentils

WhatsOn 04:00 PM by Ricardo Toronto Star

Chicken Drumsticks In Tomato And Lentils

12 skinless chicken drumsticks

2 tbsp (30 ml) olive oil

1 onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, chopped

1/2 cup (125 ml) white wine

2 cups (300 g) butternut squash, peeled, seeded and cubed

1 can (14 oz/398 ml) diced tomatoes

1 cup (250 ml) chicken broth

1/4 cup (55 g) dried Puy lentils

2 tbsp parsley, finely chopped

With the rack in the middle position, preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C).

In a Dutch oven over medium-high heat, brown half of the drumsticks at a time in the oil. Season with salt and pepper. Set aside on a plate.

In same Dutch oven over medium heat, soften onion for 5 minutes or until translucent. Add garlic. Cook 1 minute. Deglaze with wine and let reduce by half. Add chicken, squash, tomatoes, broth and lentils. Bring to a boil. Cover. Transfer to oven. Cook for 1 hour or until meat comes away from the bones.

Sprinkle with parsley. Serve chicken with bread, pasta or rice, if desired.

Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based television food writer and freelance contributor for the Star. Reach him via email: thestar@ricardocuisine.com or find more recipes on ricardocuisine.com

Chicken Drumsticks In Tomato And Lentils

WhatsOn 04:00 PM by Ricardo Toronto Star

Chicken Drumsticks In Tomato And Lentils

12 skinless chicken drumsticks

2 tbsp (30 ml) olive oil

1 onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, chopped

1/2 cup (125 ml) white wine

2 cups (300 g) butternut squash, peeled, seeded and cubed

1 can (14 oz/398 ml) diced tomatoes

1 cup (250 ml) chicken broth

1/4 cup (55 g) dried Puy lentils

2 tbsp parsley, finely chopped

With the rack in the middle position, preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C).

In a Dutch oven over medium-high heat, brown half of the drumsticks at a time in the oil. Season with salt and pepper. Set aside on a plate.

In same Dutch oven over medium heat, soften onion for 5 minutes or until translucent. Add garlic. Cook 1 minute. Deglaze with wine and let reduce by half. Add chicken, squash, tomatoes, broth and lentils. Bring to a boil. Cover. Transfer to oven. Cook for 1 hour or until meat comes away from the bones.

Sprinkle with parsley. Serve chicken with bread, pasta or rice, if desired.

Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based television food writer and freelance contributor for the Star. Reach him via email: thestar@ricardocuisine.com or find more recipes on ricardocuisine.com