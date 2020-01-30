3 things to keep kids busy in Flamborough Jan. 31 when Hamilton public elementary teachers hit the picket lines

Hamilton's public elementary school teachers are taking to the picket line on Jan. 31 resulting in school closures across the region.

Wondering what to do with the kids Friday? Here are three suggestions:

For more event details, be sure to click on the event header.

Hike, snowshoe or cross country ski and explore Christie Lake's 10-km recreational trail system. While you're there, consider taking part in a game of Disc Golf. Conservation area park is open daily from dawn until dusk.

Lace up your skates and hit the ice at the Waterdown Rotary Memorial Park Skate Loop. Open daily throughout the winter.

Winter doesn't mean the end of outdoor life, but rather the start of a whole new season of activities. Enjoy on-ice activities like ice fishing (weather dependent) or hit the trails: hike, snowshoe, cross-country ski at Valens Lake Conservation Area.

