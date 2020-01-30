Coffee and Chestnut Cake

The instant espresso powder can be replaced with 6 tablespoons (90 ml) of brewed espresso. In this case, omit the espresso powder and hot water.

Gâteau 4 tsp instant espresso powder, plus more for garnish6 tbsp (90 ml) hot water 1/4 cup (60 ml) plain yogurt1 1/4 cups (190 g) unbleached all-purpose flour1 tsp baking powder 1/2 tsp baking soda1/4 tsp salt 1/2 cup (115 g) unsalted butter, softened3/4 cup (160 g) sugar2 eggs Topping3/4 cup (180 ml) 35% cream1 tbsp sugar 1/4 vanilla bean, split lengthwise and seeds scraped 1 can (250 g) chestnut cream

With the rack in the middle position, preheat oven to 350°F (180°C). Butter an 8-inch (20 cm) square baking pan and line the bottom with a sheet of parchment paper, letting paper hang over two sides.