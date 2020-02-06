MARK YOUR CALENDARS: 5 things to do in Flamborough Feb. 8-9

1. Animals of Australia Fundraiser

Hosted by Don Zver Pottery (2290 Hwy. 5 West, Troy), the Feb. 8 fundraiser kicks off at 9:30 a.m. in support of animals affected by the Australia bush fires. Eight hundred pottery bowls and special koala pendants are available for purchase with all proceeds benefiting NSW Wildlife Information and Rescue Services.

2. Math Quest

Youth ages four to 12 are invited to pull a quest from the Math Quest Kiosk and complete math-based activities from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Waterdown branch of the Hamilton Public Library (163 Dundas St. East).

3. Farmers' Market

Featuring local food vendors, including Stuffed. Handcrafted Perogies, Trembling Aspens Herb Farm, Cons and Kernels, Purple Haven, West Avenue Cider and more, the Winter Farmers' Market at Connon Nurseries (656 Robson Rd.) runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 8.

4. Anxiety and Kids Workshop

Facilitated by Lisa Bynoe-Stevens, a counsellor with Bayridge Counselling Centres, this two-hour workshop provides parents with valuable information that allows them to gain the skills needed to assist the children in their life. It runs from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Jitterbug Café (35 Main St. North). Cost is $26.75. Email lisabynoestevens@gmail.com for more information.

5. Raptors in Focus

Get lens to beak with Mountsberg's awe-inspiring raptors Feb. 9 at Mountsberg Conservation Area (2259 Milburough Line). Park staff will work with feathered ambassadors and natural settings to enable shutterbugs the chance get the best possible shot during this photography event that runs from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.