16 Flamborough events and activities help fill your calendar this week (Feb. 3-7)

Bring the whole family to storytime and get ready to read at the Greensville branch of the Hamilton Public Library. Discover stories, rhymes, music, finger plays and flannel boards at the Feb. 4 interactive program designed for children up to the age of four.

Learn how the Special Investigations Unit gathers forensic evidence. Learn about the science behind the investigations. This free workshop, slated for Feb. 4 at the Waterdown branch of the Hamilton Public Library, is presented by Ontario's SIU. Register at hpl.ca.

The Carlisle Book Club meets Feb. 4 at the Carlisle branch of the Hamilton Public Library to discuss the February title, Divergent by Veronica Roth.

Students, this Feb. 4 workshop at the YMCA Employment Services - Waterdown facility is specifically for you: Learn different ways to job search to find your next part-time/summer job! Please call 905-690-9927 to register.

Youth ages four to 8 are invited to explore books through games and activities at the Waterdown branch of the Hamilton Public Library Feb. 4. Register at hpl.ca.

The Westover Women’s Institute invites you to play euchre weekly. Come on out to the Westover Women's Institute Hall Feb. 4, play cards and enjoy a light lunch. All are welcome!

Adults are invited to create decorative coasters using tiles Feb. 5 at the Freelton branch of the Hamilton Public Library. Supplies provided. Register at hpl.ca.

Children ages four to 12 are invited to bring their imagination to the table and make a cool creation to take home Feb. 5 at the Freelton branch of the Hamilton Public Library. Supplies provided.

A community-led guitar program for aspiring guitarists to learn basic chords and strumming runs Feb. 5 at the Greensville branch of the Hamilton Public Library.

All welcome to the public gospel meetings, which take place every Wednesday until Feb. 26 at Valens Community Hall.

Adults and seniors will learn the basics of using a Windows-based computer: hardware, software, storage devices and how to navigate at this free training program set for Feb. 6 at the Waterdown library branch. Register at hpl.ca.

Presented by the Flamborough Archives at the Waterdown branch of the Hamilton Public Library, guests will learn about Flamborough's historical trailblazers, such as Dr. Jenkins and others, during Black History Month. Register for the Feb. 6 event at hpl.ca.

