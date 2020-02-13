MARK YOUR CALENDARS: 5 things to do in Flamborough Family Day long weekend

1. Factory of Fear: Death Do Us Part

Undying devotion? Bizzaro’s Factory of Fear Haunted Attraction is setting up for scare-hearts to give lovebirds an eye-popping, fear-inducing good time from 7 until 11 p.m. Feb. 14-15 at 367 Hwy. 5 West. Tickets cost $10 and a portion of proceeds will go to Mending the Soul, an organization to help domestic abuse survivors.

2. Ice Fishing Derby

'Reel' winter fun on offer at Valens Lake (1691 Regional Rd. 97) Feb. 15, when youth and adults are welcome to take part in the conservation area's annual ice fishing derby. Derby runs from sunrise to noon. Prizes will be awarded for largest pan fish. Hotdogs, sausages and hot beverages will be available for purchase. No fishing licence is required on this day. Entry fee is $25 for adults and $15 for youth 17 and under.

3. Winter Farmers' Market

Shop farm-fresh finds at the Winter Farmers' Market at Connon Nurseries (656 Robson Rd.) Feb. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The market, which operates every Saturday until March 21, features a variety of local farmers and food makers.

4. Pancake Breakfast and Skate

Enjoy an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast and family skate Feb. 17 at Carlisle Arena, 1496 Carlisle Rd. All proceeds benefit ABC Co-Operative Nursery School in Carlisle. Breakfast is served from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Family skate runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages two to 12. Kids two and under eat and skate for free.

5. Free Family Day Skate

Lace up your skates and take to the ice with Flamborough-Glanbrook MPP Donna Skelly. This Family Day skate at Harry Howell Arena, 27 Hwy. 5 in Waterdown, runs from 1 until 3 p.m.