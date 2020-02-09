Eggplant Parmigiana will warm your soul

12 basil leaves, torn

1 ½ cups (150 g) mozzarella cheese, grated

3/4 cup (55 g) Parmesan cheese, freshly grated

Eggplants

Preheat the oven to 425°F (220°C). Place the first rack in the lowest position of the oven and the second in the middle position. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.

Place the eggplant slices on the baking sheets and brush with the oil on both sides. Season with salt and pepper. Bake for 15 minutes or until tender.

Tomato Sauce

Meanwhile, in a pot, soften the onion and garlic in the oil. Add the tomatoes and simmer for 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

Assembly

Cover the bottom of a 13 x 9-inch (33 x 23 cm) baking dish with ½ cup (125 ml) of the tomato sauce. Top with one-third of the eggplant slices. Cover with 1 cup (250 ml) of the tomato sauce and 4 basil leaves. Sprinkle with ½ cup (50 g) of the mozzarella and ¼ cup (20 g) of the Parmesan. Repeat with the remaining ingredients.

Bake for 25 minutes or until the cheese is golden. Serve with grilled pork chops, pan-seared veal cutlets or store-bought roasted chicken, if desired.

NOTE: The eggplant parmigiana is even better reheated the next day for lunch. Serve with a green salad and fresh bread.

Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based television food writer and freelance contributor for the Star. Reach him via email: thestar@ricardocuisine.com or find more recipes on ricardocuisine.com.