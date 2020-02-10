You won't want to miss these 7 Flamborough events and programs this week

There are a number of program and events to keep you busy in Flamborough this week (Feb. 10-14).
Be sure to click on the event title for more information.
Whether you knit, crochet, sew, darn, embroider or tat, come together to work your latest project, learn from one another, chat and gain some great ideas at Bethel Christian Reformed Church in Waterdown Feb. 10. Other crafters also welcome.
Learn a variety of ways to job search and access the hidden job market to find your dream job at the Feb. 11 workshop hosted by YMCA Employment Services – Waterdown. Please call 905-690-9927 to register.
The Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board's Safe Schools Review Panel will engage and consult with the broader community to provide recommendations on bullying prevention, intervention, reporting and responding. Community residents are welcome to take part in the Feb. 12 general session at Westmount Secondary School.
Come and play euchre in one room or a board game of your choice like Scrabble in another Feb. 12 at Christ Church Flamborough. Featuring fun, food and door prizes. Cost to participate is $5.
Interested in an apprenticeship? Attend this Feb. 13 workshop at YMCA Employment Services – Waterdown to get more information on how to work in the trades. Please call 905-690-9927 to register.
A different kind of church for families. Everyone is welcome to attend Messy Church at St. James United Church in Waterdown Feb. 14. Children are to be accompanied by an adult. Enjoy crafts, songs, games, worship and dinner. RSVP with the church.
Show your undying love for your special someone by taking them to The Factory of Fear this Valentine's Day! Get the full experience at the Hwy. 5 West facility at a cost of $10, with a portion of ticket sales going to Mending the Soul to help survivors of domestic abuse. Factory of Fear also runs Feb. 15.
