6 things to do in Flamborough on Family Day

Looking to spend quality time with loved ones on Family Day? Consider one of these six activities Feb. 17.

Click on the event title for more information and event details.

Winter doesn't mean the end of camping! Valens Lake winter camping program runs until April 30. Contact the conservation area for more information about rates and to reserve your spot.

Related Content What's open and closed Family Day in Flamborough and beyond

Hike, snowshoe or cross country ski and explore Christie Lake's 10-km recreational trail system. While you're there, consider taking part in a game of Disc Golf. Conservation area park is open daily from dawn until dusk. Parking costs $15.

Lace up your skates and hit the ice at the Waterdown Rotary Memorial Park Skate Loop. Open daily throughout the winter.

Enjoy an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast and family skate at Carlisle Arena on Family Day with all proceeds benefiting ABC Co-Operative Nursery School in Carlisle. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages two to 12.