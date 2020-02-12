Toronto poet M. NourbeSe Philip wins prestigious PEN writing award

NEW YORK—Canadian poet and fiction writer M. NourbeSe Philip and British playwright Tom Stoppard are among those being honoured next month by PEN America, the literary and human rights organization.

PEN announced Wednesday that Toronto-based Philip, whose books include the poetry collections “Thorns” and “Salmon Courage” and the novel “Looking for Livingstone,” has won the $50,000 PEN/Nabokov Award for international literature.

Others given the Nabokov award include Edna O’Brien and Philip Roth.

Stoppard will receive the $25,000 PEN/Mike Nichols Writing for Performance Award for “Leopoldstadt,” a new work set in the Jewish quarter of early 20th century Vienna that the 82-year-old Stoppard has said may be his last play. The Nichols prize, established last year and named for the late film and stage director, was previously given to the playwright-filmmaker Kenneth Lonergan.