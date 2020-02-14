Things to do Family Day in Hamilton and area

Location and Venue: Hamilton Children's Museum - Gage Park, 1072 Main St. E., Hamilton Event date and time: Monday, Feb. 17, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Audience: All Ages Price: Children: $4.50, Adults: $3, Seniors/Youth: $3

More details

The Gages: An Early Upper Canadian Family

Visit the 200-year-old Gage home on Family Day and experience the work and play of an early Upper Canadian family.

Location and Venue: Battlefield House Museum and Park, 77 King St. W., Stoney Creek Event date and time: Monday, Feb. 17, 12 to 4 p.m. Audience: All Ages Price: Adults: $8.50, Seniors/Youth: $7.50, Children: $6

More details

Family Day Trains and more

View model train displays, take a selfie in the train photo booth and try out one of the train-themed crafts and activities. Indoor event. Adult supervision required in activity centre. Event is free; regular museum admission rates apply.

Location and Venue: Hamilton Museum of Steam and Technology, 900 Woodward Ave., Hamilton Event date and time: Monday, Feb. 17, 12 to 4 p.m. Audience: All Ages Price: Free, admission rates for museum apply

More details

Family Day at Dundurn

Explore a fascinating piece of Hamilton history at Dundurn National Historic Site. On a guided tour of over 40 rooms in Dundurn Castle, discover what it was like to live and play above stairs, work and live below stairs and more.

Location and Venue: Dundurn National Historic Site, 610 York Blvd., Hamilton Event date and time: Monday, Feb. 17, 12 to 4 p.m. Audience: All Ages Price: Adults: $14, Seniors/Youth: $12, Children: $8, Infants: Free

More details

Family Day Comedy Classics

Tour the McQuesten home as it was in 1939 and enjoy an eye-spy game looking for film and cartoon characters. Then head over to the renovated Stable to enjoy short comedy classic films, like The Little Rascals, The Three Stooges and Flip the Frog.

Location and Venue: Whitehern Historic House and Garden, 41 Jackson St. E., Hamilton Event date and time: Monday, Feb. 17, 12 to 4 p.m. Audience: All Ages Price: Children: $6, Adults: $8.50, Seniors/Youth: $7.50

More details

Family Day Art Attack

Help us fill our new gallery space with bright, cheerful creations. We supply the canvas and colours so come and be Art-tastic at Fieldcote. Explore Fieldcote’s current exhibit ‘Stories from the Edge’ with hands-on activities for the kids to enjoy.

Location and Venue: Fieldcote Memorial Park and Museum, 64 Sulphur Springs Rd., Ancaster Event date and time: Monday, Feb. 17, 12 to 4 p.m. Audience: All Ages Price: Adults: $4.50, Seniors/Youth: $4, Children: $3.25

More details

Family Day Skate in Waterdown

Lace up your skates and hit the ice with Flamborough-Glanbrook MPP Donna Skelly.

Location and Venue: Harry Howell Arena, 27 Hwy. 5, Hamilton Event date and time: Monday, Feb. 17, 1 to 3 p.m. Audience: All Ages Price: Free

More details

Although we endeavour to provide the most accurate description of events listing and venues, we are not responsible or liable for errors and omissions in the event description, location or intended audience. If necessary, please contact the event organizer for additional information.



