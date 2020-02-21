MARK YOUR CALENDARS: TOP 5 things to do in Flamborough and beyond Feb. 21-23

Here's what's happening this weekend.

1: Beach Buffet Breakfast

To beat the winter blues, head out for some beachy fun at Freelton United Church, 155 Freelton Rd., on Saturday, Feb. 22. A breakfast with all the favourites from pancakes and eggs or bacon, sausages and fruit will be served. $10 for Adults and $7 for children 5- 12.

2: Understanding Cellphones

The next in the Can We Help series at Knox Presbyterian Church, located at 80 Mill St. North in Waterdown offers a free information session on navigating the world of cellphones and smartphones on Saturday. Feb/ 22 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Refreshments will be served, door prizes offered and registration is required. To register, email b.hall@cogeco.ca.

3. Millgrove Roast Beef Dinner

Dig into a scrumptious roast beef dinner with mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetables, salad, rolls and a variety of pies on Saturday, Feb. 22 at the Millgrove United Church, 370 5th Concession West. Great draw prizes available. Call 905-689-8617 for tickets, which are $20. Children 8 and under free. Take out available.

4: Coldest Night of the Year

For the third year, Waterdown will host a Coldest Night of the Year event to raise awareness of those struggling in the community and money for the HOPE Centre. The event will start at St. James United Church, 306 Parkside Dr., from 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22. The family-friendly event will also include a light meal.

5: Waterdown Comedy Night