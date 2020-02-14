Coldest Night of the Year 2020: What you need to know

For a third year, groups of walkers will take over the village of Waterdown and join about 130 events across Canada to raise funds and awareness of those who are hungry, homeless and hurting in their communities.
This year, new teams and sponsors have come on board to participate in the Coldest Night of the Year event that will raise money for Home of Practical Education (HOPE) Centre — a branch of Eagles Nest Association of Waterdown to help fund programming.
Have questions about the event? Here are some key facts:
1. WHEN AND WHERE IS THE WALK?
The walk will take place on Saturday, Feb. 22 from 4 to 8 p.m. and anyone can join in — the youngest fundraiser is just one year of age. Participants will once again gather at St. James United Church, 306 Parkside Dr., for registration before leaving on one of three routes.
2. WHERE DO WE WALK?
There are three routes of 2, 5, and 10 km each. The 2 km route will take walkers down Parkside Drive, toward Waterdown Memorial Park. Once in the park, walkers will traverse the path twice clockwise before heading back to the church for a light meal. The 5 km walkers will head left out of the St. James Church parking lot and join the 2 km walkers to Memorial Park. They will then do only one clockwise loop at the park before leaving and crossing Hamilton Street to walk past Hamilton Fire Station 24, before turning left on Keewaydin Street, Segwun Road and Rockhaven Lane. After making a left on Rockhaven, cross Hamilton Street and turn right to cross over Cedar Street, before turning right to a rest stop at Goodness Me. Once leaving the rest stop, walkers will turn right on Cedar Street, then right on Mill Street. Take a rest at Jitterbug Café or Tea at the White House, then turn right on Mill Street. Afterwards, turn right on Dundas Street to Hamilton Street North and continue until Parkside Drive. Turn right and head back to the church. Ten kilometre walkers will repeat the 5 km route twice.
3. WHAT DOES EAGLES NEST DO?
“We want to be able to provide the supportive environment where families can come in and they can become equipped to be able to have the tools that they need for positive change,” said Eagles Nest executive director Amanda DeVries. HOPE Centre, a branch under the Eagles Nest umbrella, offers a variety of services to support those in its care.
“Here at the HOPE Centre, we’re working with families – offering them accessible programming," DeVries said. This programming includes counselling, coaching and support groups as well as courses in wellness, boundaries and more specific offerings. "Our programs (are) geared at kids to help them be able to work at identifying their feelings and just communicating those tough emotions,” she added.
4. WHY SHOULD I SIGN UP?
It’s fun! Each year, the Eagles Nest chooses to concentrate on those in the community who are hurting, which is the organization's core function. The group hopes to raise $30,000, which will go toward accessible programming. “A walk like this helps us to be able to keep this programming free for families,” said DeVries. “There’s other great organizations and services that do offer counselling and coaching; unfortunately, many of the families that we’re still working with, if they had to pay for that counselling and coaching, they wouldn’t be able to get it.”
5. HOW DO I PARTICIPATE?
People are encouraged to sign up online and there are several options to participate. One can sign up either as a volunteer or walker. Walkers are encouraged to get at least five donations. They can be either from friends, family or work mates. If a potential walker discovers they can’t raise funds in time, they can pay a flat $25 rate at the door. Those who raise funds are exempt.
6. DO I NEED TO COLLECT PLEDGES?
DeVries said the majority of walkers do online donations, and there's a link where your friends and family can donate directly. There isn't a need to exchange money or use a pledge sheet; however, for those who do prefer the traditional method, there is a pledge sheet available to download off the website, she added.
To learn more about the event, visit cnoy.org/location/waterdown.
