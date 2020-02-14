Coldest Night of the Year 2020: What you need to know

For a third year, groups of walkers will take over the village of Waterdown and join about 130 events across Canada to raise funds and awareness of those who are hungry, homeless and hurting in their communities.

This year, new teams and sponsors have come on board to participate in the Coldest Night of the Year event that will raise money for Home of Practical Education (HOPE) Centre — a branch of Eagles Nest Association of Waterdown to help fund programming.

Have questions about the event? Here are some key facts:

1. WHEN AND WHERE IS THE WALK?

The walk will take place on Saturday, Feb. 22 from 4 to 8 p.m. and anyone can join in — the youngest fundraiser is just one year of age. Participants will once again gather at St. James United Church, 306 Parkside Dr., for registration before leaving on one of three routes.

2. WHERE DO WE WALK?

There are three routes of 2, 5, and 10 km each. The 2 km route will take walkers down Parkside Drive, toward Waterdown Memorial Park. Once in the park, walkers will traverse the path twice clockwise before heading back to the church for a light meal. The 5 km walkers will head left out of the St. James Church parking lot and join the 2 km walkers to Memorial Park. They will then do only one clockwise loop at the park before leaving and crossing Hamilton Street to walk past Hamilton Fire Station 24, before turning left on Keewaydin Street, Segwun Road and Rockhaven Lane. After making a left on Rockhaven, cross Hamilton Street and turn right to cross over Cedar Street, before turning right to a rest stop at Goodness Me. Once leaving the rest stop, walkers will turn right on Cedar Street, then right on Mill Street. Take a rest at Jitterbug Café or Tea at the White House, then turn right on Mill Street. Afterwards, turn right on Dundas Street to Hamilton Street North and continue until Parkside Drive. Turn right and head back to the church. Ten kilometre walkers will repeat the 5 km route twice.

3. WHAT DOES EAGLES NEST DO?

“We want to be able to provide the supportive environment where families can come in and they can become equipped to be able to have the tools that they need for positive change,” said Eagles Nest executive director Amanda DeVries. HOPE Centre, a branch under the Eagles Nest umbrella, offers a variety of services to support those in its care.