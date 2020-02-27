MARK YOUR CALENDARS: 5 things to do in Flamborough Feb. 28 to March 1

1. Flamborough Heritage Society Meeting

Rob Green, a sixth generation descendant of survivors of the Underground Railway, shares his family history and provides personal and in-depth accounts of the experiences that former slaves encountered when they reached Canada at the Feb. 28 meeting of the Flamborough Heritage Society. Event runs from 8 until 9 p.m. at St. James United Church (306 Parkside Dr.).

2. Brigadoon Lunch Buffet

Do you know the magical tale of Brigadoon? The Scottish village, it is said, is somewhere in the Highlands and only appears to outsiders one day every 100 years. Celebrate the leap year at Strabane United Church (1565 Brock Rd.) Feb. 29, when guests can enjoy a special lunch buffet, featuring soup, cheese, bread, coffee, tea and dessert, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost is $10.

3. Winter Swamp Walk

Take a gentle stroll through Valens Lake Conservation Area (1691 Regional Rd. 97) with guide Bruce MacKenzie. Hosted by Hamilton Naturalists' Club, hikers will enjoy a 3 km walk through the trails Feb. 29 from 1 until 3 p.m. Bring water, warm clothes and boots with good tread.

4. Optimist Community Breakfast

Hosted by the Carlisle Optimist Club, enjoy an all-you-can-eat breakfast at Carlisle Arena (1496 Centre Rd.) March 1 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Proceeds support youth programs in Flamborough. Cost is $12 for adults and $6 for kids under the age of 10.

5. Maple Syrup Festival

Enjoy the sweet taste of the season at Westfield Heritage Village (1049 Kirkwall Rd.). The Maple Syrup Festival kicks off March 1, when you can discover one of Canada’s most time-honoured and tasty traditions, explore historical and modern methods of making of maple syrup, and enjoy a delicious and reasonably-priced pancake breakfast. Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 1, 8, 15, 18-19, 22 and 29. For more information, including admission fees, visit www.westfieldheritage.ca.