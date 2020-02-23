Flamborough Heritage Society marks Black History Month

The community is invited to mark Black History Month at the Flamborough Heritage Society’s public meeting on Friday, Feb. 28.

The speaker for the event will be Rob Green, a retired teacher with the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board, where he led the drama and English departments at the high school level.

Green is a sixth-generation descendant of survivors of the underground railway. The runaway slaves came from Maryland, Virginia, and other southern states to gain freedom into Canada in the 1850s.

Green will present his family history and share photos and memories of his childhood growing up in Owen Sound. His presentation, based on accounts from his grandparents, parents, and other family members, will provide a personal and in-depth account of the experiences and struggles that former black slaves encountered when they reached Canada. He will also provide an account of the history of his family as they progressed through the years to the present day.