10 things to do in Flamborough this week (Feb. 24-28)

Interested in becoming an entrepreneur? Learn what it takes to start your own business at a free session Feb. 25 at YMCA Employment Services in Waterdown. Please call 905-690-9927 to register.

The Carlisle Scouting group is hosting its annual pancake supper Feb. 25 at Carlisle United Church — and you're invited. Tickets, which cost $10 for adults, $6 for pre-teens and $30 for a family of maximum two adults, are available at the door.

The Westover Women’s Institute invites you to play euchre weekly. Come on out to play cards and enjoy a light lunch. All are welcome Feb. 25 at the Westover Women's Institute Hall.

A drop-in knitting and crochet program for all ages and skill levels takes place Feb. 27 at the Greensville branch of the Hamilton Public Library.

Come and discuss questions such as: "Who is Jesus?" "What did he achieve?" "How should we respond?" Feb. 27 at Zion United Reformed Church. Dinner served at 6:30 p.m., discussion starts at 7 p.m.

Rob Green, a sixth generation descendant of survivors of the Underground Railway, shares his family history and provides personal and in-depth accounts of the experiences that former slaves encountered when they reached Canada at the February instalment of the Flamborough Heritage Society's monthly meeting Feb. 28 at St. James United Church.