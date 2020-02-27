Dumplin’ and Teen Vogue among ‘challenged’ books; nominate a behind-the-scenes book favourite

Dumplin’, Teen Vogue among ‘challenged’ books

It’s Freedom to Read week, when Canadians are encouraged to think about freedom from censorship and take a stand for their right to choose what they want to read. It’s the 35th anniversary this year and, as always, it’s been marked by two perennial observations: the Challenged Works list and the Writers’ Union of Canada Freedom to Read Award.

One of this year’s posters (at freedometoread.ca) highlights books that are perennially challenged — by complainants who want to limit public access to works in schools, libraries or bookstores — including Margaret Atwood’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” children’s book “Asha’s Mums,” Barbara Smucker’s “Underground to Canada” and Alice Munro’s “Lives of Girls and Women.”

But also, in 2019, China Today magazine was challenged as was Teen Vogue and Julie Murphy’s YA book “Dumplin’.” Most challenges aren’t granted, but it’s good to know what people don’t want you to read.

Meantime, Ivan Coyote is the recipient of this year’s Freedom to Read Award from the Writers’ Union. The author of 12 books, three audio albums and four short films, who uses gender-neutral pronouns, was nominated by a Canadian writer saying: “They have done amazing and long-term work, especially in schools, on the subject of bullying and discussing what it means to be transgender. The contents of their books are, to me, a testament to freedom — not only to read, but for every person to be themselves.”

Got a favourite bookstore? Designer?

Do you have a favourite in the book business? Someone you think deserves a bit of recognition? Industry magazine Quill & Quire is betting you do and has just launched the eponymous Quill & Quire Awards. Finally, there is a way for the publishing industry to recognize itself (and yourself, if you feel so inclined: self-nominations are encouraged).

Nominations will be accepted in these categories: editor; books for young people editor; designer; books for young people designer; sales representative; publicist; marketer; bookstore; agent; and publishing program.

Alison Jones, the publisher of Quill & Quire, told us the magazine had been thinking about launching book trade awards for a while.

“There’s been a general feeling voiced to us by many in the Canadian book business that there are gaps in industry-wide initiatives,” she said. “The roles that we’ve identified to highlight this year are some of the ones crucial in helping shape, produce and bring great books to readers.”