Banana Muffins make a great snack

1/2 cup (125 ml) canola oil

2 eggs

1/2 cup (125 ml) peanut butter

2 oz (55 g) dark chocolate, melted

2 tbsp (30 ml) 35% cream

Roasted unsalted peanuts, crushed or banana slices, for garnish

Muffins

With the rack in the middle position, preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C). Line 12 muffin cups with paper liners.

In a bowl, combine the dry ingredients.

In another bowl, mash the bananas and lemon juice with a fork. Add the milk, oil, and eggs. Mix well. Add to the dry ingredients and stir gently with a spatula until the dry ingredients are just moistened. Spoon the batter into the muffin cups.

Bake for 25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the centre of a muffin comes out clean. Let cool. Unmould and cool completely on a wire rack.

Chocolate Peanut-Frosting

In a bowl, combine the peanut butter and chocolate with a spatula. Stir in the cream.

Frost the cooled muffins. Sprinkle with peanuts or garnish with a banana slice.

NOTE: You can replace the chocolate-peanut frosting with whipped peanut butter. For best results, the peanut butter should be at room temperature before using.

Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based television food writer and freelance contributor for the Star. Reach him via email: thestar@ricardocuisine.com or find more recipes on ricardocuisine.com.