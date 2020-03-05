MARK YOUR CALENDARS: 5 things to do in Flamborough March 6-8

1. Card Night

Come and play your favourite card game at St. James United Church (306 Parkside Dr.) March 6. There's a minimal charge for snacks and refreshments, but the fun is free and kicks off at 7 p.m.

2. Yogathon

The 4th annual Yogathon in support of the Bruce Trail Conservancy runs March 7 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Half-hour yoga classes are offered all day at Yogashala Waterdown (312 Dundas St. East) and at 21 Mill St. North. Minimum donation of $5 per class. Make a $50 donation and receive an annual Bruce Trail Conservancy membership. For more information, including class schedule, and to pre-register, visit www.yogashalawaterdown.com.

3. Maple Town at Mountsberg

See how sap is transformed into maple syrup, learn the secrets of making maple candy and enjoy piping hot pancakes smothered in syrup at Mountsberg Conservation Area (2259 Milburough Line) March 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guests will also enjoy wagon rides and get the chance to see birds of prey.

4. Imagination Stations

Youth between the ages of four and 12 are encouraged to use their imagination and discover what they can create with the library's STREAM kits and educational toys March 7 at the Waterdown branch of the Hamilton Public Library (163 Dundas St. East). Program runs from 2:30 until 3:30 p.m.

5. Maple Syrup Festival

Taste the sugary goodness at the annual Maple Syrup Festival at Westfield Heritage Village (1049 Kirkwall Rd.). The annual event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays in March, as well as on March 18-19 during March Break. Visitors will get the chance to experience both modern and classic techniques to make the famous syrup.