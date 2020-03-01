How can you resist this breakfast dish with maple-glazed bacon?

1 tbsp (15 ml) olive oil

1 tbsp chives, finely chopped

8 eggs

1 tbsp butter

3 cups (540 g) cantaloupe, cut into large dice

1 small Boston lettuce, leaves separated

1 avocado, sliced

Maple-Glazed Bacon

In a large skillet, bring all of the ingredients to a boil. Cover and simmer over medium heat for 45 minutes. Remove the lid. Over high heat, let reduce for 10 minutes, regularly spooning the sauce over the bacon, until the sauce is thick, syrupy and nicely glazes the bacon. Keep warm.

Bowl

Meanwhile, place the potatoes in a pot. Cover with water and season with salt. Bring to a boil and cook until tender. Drain. Rinse under cold water and let cool. Halve the potatoes and place in a bowl. Add the oil and chives. Season with salt and pepper. Mix well and set aside.

In another bowl, whisk the eggs. Season with salt and pepper.

In a large non-stick skillet over medium heat, melt the butter. Add the eggs and cook, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon or spatula, for 3 minutes or until the eggs are just cooked. Remove the skillet from the heat. Adjust the seasoning.

Divide the lettuce, potatoes, scrambled eggs, cantaloupe, and avocado among four bowls. Top with the maple-glazed bacon.

Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based television food writer and freelance contributor for the Star. Reach him via email: thestar@ricardocuisine.com or find more recipes on ricardocuisine.com.