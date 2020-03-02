10 things to do in Flamborough this week (March 2-6)

The Carlisle Book Club meets March 3 at the Carlisle branch of the Hamilton Public Library to discuss A Brief History of Anxiety (Yours and Mine) by Patricia Pearson.

The Westover Women’s Institute invites you to play euchre March 3 at the Westover W.I. Hall. Come on out to play cards and enjoy a light lunch. All are welcome!

Adults are welcome to exchange ideas, inspiration and new craft techniques with other creative enthusiasts at the Freelton branch of the Hamilton Public Library March 4.

Learn every day ways to reduce use of one-time plastics and disposables at a free workshop March 4 at the Lynden branch of the Hamilton Public Library. Register at hpl.ca.

International night March 4 at Strabane United Church shines light on Australia, New Zealand and Tasmania. Event features pot luck dinner followed by a presentation. Freewill offering welcome. Please RSVP via email at strabanewi@gmail.com.

Learn the basics of using a Mac computer, including hardware, software, storage devices and how to navigate on it March 5 at the Waterdown branch of the Hamilton Public Library. Register at hpl.ca.

Youth are invited to celebrate Dr. Seuss's birthday by creating a Seuss-ical craft March 6 at the Waterdown branch of the Hamilton Public Library. Register at hpl.ca.