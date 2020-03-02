10 things to do in Flamborough this week (March 2-6)

Community-led music programs, computer classes and even a Dr. Seuss birthday party, there are many events and activities to keep you busy in Flamborough March 2-6.
We've curated a list of 10 events that cater to youth, adults and seniors.
Click on the event title for more details or visit our online calendar of event for a complete schedule.
Fellow musicians come together to play guitar and share songs at the Greensville branch of the Hamilton Public Library March 2. Program caters to guitarists with some basic to advanced skills. Bring a guitar.
A drop-in play group and adult coffee time runs Tuesdays at Bethel Christian Reformed Church. The weekly event is great way to meet other moms, dads, uncles, aunts and grandparents. No registration, no fees.
The Canadian Hard of Hearing Association invites you to learn about assistive listening devices, hear from audiologists, and have fun with others who experience the same difficulties you have. Classes take place at Bethel Christian Reformed Church in Waterdown on Tuesday. Struggle to communicate? Register for this 10-week program.
The Carlisle Book Club meets March 3 at the Carlisle branch of the Hamilton Public Library to discuss A Brief History of Anxiety (Yours and Mine) by Patricia Pearson.
The Westover Women’s Institute invites you to play euchre March 3 at the Westover W.I. Hall. Come on out to play cards and enjoy a light lunch. All are welcome!
Adults are welcome to exchange ideas, inspiration and new craft techniques with other creative enthusiasts at the Freelton branch of the Hamilton Public Library March 4.
Learn every day ways to reduce use of one-time plastics and disposables at a free workshop March 4 at the Lynden branch of the Hamilton Public Library. Register at hpl.ca.
International night March 4 at Strabane United Church shines light on Australia, New Zealand and Tasmania. Event features pot luck dinner followed by a presentation. Freewill offering welcome. Please RSVP via email at strabanewi@gmail.com.
Learn the basics of using a Mac computer, including hardware, software, storage devices and how to navigate on it March 5 at the Waterdown branch of the Hamilton Public Library. Register at hpl.ca.
Youth are invited to celebrate Dr. Seuss's birthday by creating a Seuss-ical craft March 6 at the Waterdown branch of the Hamilton Public Library. Register at hpl.ca.
Community-led music programs, computer classes and even a Dr. Seuss birthday party, there are many events and activities to keep you busy in Flamborough March 2-6.
We've curated a list of 10 events that cater to youth, adults and seniors.
Click on the event title for more details or visit our online calendar of event for a complete schedule.
Fellow musicians come together to play guitar and share songs at the Greensville branch of the Hamilton Public Library March 2. Program caters to guitarists with some basic to advanced skills. Bring a guitar.
A drop-in play group and adult coffee time runs Tuesdays at Bethel Christian Reformed Church. The weekly event is great way to meet other moms, dads, uncles, aunts and grandparents. No registration, no fees.
The Canadian Hard of Hearing Association invites you to learn about assistive listening devices, hear from audiologists, and have fun with others who experience the same difficulties you have. Classes take place at Bethel Christian Reformed Church in Waterdown on Tuesday. Struggle to communicate? Register for this 10-week program.
The Carlisle Book Club meets March 3 at the Carlisle branch of the Hamilton Public Library to discuss A Brief History of Anxiety (Yours and Mine) by Patricia Pearson.
The Westover Women’s Institute invites you to play euchre March 3 at the Westover W.I. Hall. Come on out to play cards and enjoy a light lunch. All are welcome!
Adults are welcome to exchange ideas, inspiration and new craft techniques with other creative enthusiasts at the Freelton branch of the Hamilton Public Library March 4.
Learn every day ways to reduce use of one-time plastics and disposables at a free workshop March 4 at the Lynden branch of the Hamilton Public Library. Register at hpl.ca.
International night March 4 at Strabane United Church shines light on Australia, New Zealand and Tasmania. Event features pot luck dinner followed by a presentation. Freewill offering welcome. Please RSVP via email at strabanewi@gmail.com.
Learn the basics of using a Mac computer, including hardware, software, storage devices and how to navigate on it March 5 at the Waterdown branch of the Hamilton Public Library. Register at hpl.ca.
Youth are invited to celebrate Dr. Seuss's birthday by creating a Seuss-ical craft March 6 at the Waterdown branch of the Hamilton Public Library. Register at hpl.ca.
Community-led music programs, computer classes and even a Dr. Seuss birthday party, there are many events and activities to keep you busy in Flamborough March 2-6.
We've curated a list of 10 events that cater to youth, adults and seniors.
Click on the event title for more details or visit our online calendar of event for a complete schedule.
Fellow musicians come together to play guitar and share songs at the Greensville branch of the Hamilton Public Library March 2. Program caters to guitarists with some basic to advanced skills. Bring a guitar.
A drop-in play group and adult coffee time runs Tuesdays at Bethel Christian Reformed Church. The weekly event is great way to meet other moms, dads, uncles, aunts and grandparents. No registration, no fees.
The Canadian Hard of Hearing Association invites you to learn about assistive listening devices, hear from audiologists, and have fun with others who experience the same difficulties you have. Classes take place at Bethel Christian Reformed Church in Waterdown on Tuesday. Struggle to communicate? Register for this 10-week program.
The Carlisle Book Club meets March 3 at the Carlisle branch of the Hamilton Public Library to discuss A Brief History of Anxiety (Yours and Mine) by Patricia Pearson.
The Westover Women’s Institute invites you to play euchre March 3 at the Westover W.I. Hall. Come on out to play cards and enjoy a light lunch. All are welcome!
Adults are welcome to exchange ideas, inspiration and new craft techniques with other creative enthusiasts at the Freelton branch of the Hamilton Public Library March 4.
Learn every day ways to reduce use of one-time plastics and disposables at a free workshop March 4 at the Lynden branch of the Hamilton Public Library. Register at hpl.ca.
International night March 4 at Strabane United Church shines light on Australia, New Zealand and Tasmania. Event features pot luck dinner followed by a presentation. Freewill offering welcome. Please RSVP via email at strabanewi@gmail.com.
Learn the basics of using a Mac computer, including hardware, software, storage devices and how to navigate on it March 5 at the Waterdown branch of the Hamilton Public Library. Register at hpl.ca.
Youth are invited to celebrate Dr. Seuss's birthday by creating a Seuss-ical craft March 6 at the Waterdown branch of the Hamilton Public Library. Register at hpl.ca.