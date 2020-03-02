Hamilton film and TV projects help boost Ontario record of $2.1 billion in productions, 44,540 jobs

Movie and TV projects shot in Hamilton, in whole or in part, like "The Umbrella Academy," "Mrs. America" and a David Bowie biopic, contributed to film and television production in this province reaching a record level of $2.1 billion in 2019.

Lisa MacLeod, Ontario's minister of heritage, sport, tourism and cultural industries, announced that Ontario's record year in film and TV resulted in 44,540 full-time equivalent direct and spin-off jobs.

That is 7,500 more jobs than the year before, and the production value is a 15 per cent increase over 2018.

There were a total of 343 productions in Ontario.

"Hamilton has enjoyed the many positive benefits of a booming film and television industry as one of Ontario's busiest film jurisdictions," says Kim Adrovez, senior project manager for the city's film office.

Among the 141 productions that filmed in Hamilton last year were popular series such as "The Handmaid's Tale," "The Umbrella Academy," "Jupiter's Legacy," "Titans," and "Locke and Key," says Adrovez. The city saw 14 per cent more filming days in 2019 than it did in 2018, which itself was a record-breaking year that saw a 50 per cent increase over the year before in film permits issued.

Productions spent $60 million in Hamilton in 2019 on things like hotel stays, prop and equipment rentals, and services such as traffic control. In all, there are 901 film-related businesses in Hamilton, and over 9,000 jobs. "We also know that 85 per cent of film businesses that end up moving or expanding here have had exposure to Hamilton through locations filming, so the continued popularity of Hamilton as a film destination will only help to grow our local industry even more," says Adrovez.

A couple of key productions featuring Hamilton that will be released in the next few weeks include:

"Self-Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam CJ Walker" starring Octavia Spencer, Tiffany Haddish and Blair Underwood. Airing on Netflix starting March 20. Hamilton locations include: The Scottish Rite, Central Presbyterian Church, The Cotton Factory, Liuna Station and 64 Hatt St.

"Mrs. America" starring Cate Blanchett, Rose Byrne, Sarah Paulson, Elizabeth Banks and others begins airing April 15 on Hulu. Hamilton locations include: Christ's Church Cathedral, First Road East and York Boulevard (for travelling shots), Hamilton Convention Centre by Carmen's and FirstOntario Concert Hall.