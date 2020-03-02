A meatless twist on a delicious classic dish

1/2 cup (125 ml) white wine

1 can (14 oz/398 ml) diced tomatoes

1/4 cup (10 g) flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped

6 tbsp (50 g) bread crumbs

Béchamel Sauce

3 tbsp (40 g) butter

3 tbsp (30 g) unbleached all-purpose flour

1 1/2 cups (375 ml) milk

1/2 cup (35 g) Parmesan cheese, freshly grated

1 pinch ground nutmeg

in a large skillet over medium heat, brown a few eggplant slices at a time on each side in about 1/2 cup (125 ml) of the oil. Season with salt and pepper. Set aside on a plate.

In the same skillet, brown the veggie crumble with the onion and spices in the remaining oil, breaking it up with a wooden spoon. Add the garlic and cook for 1 minute. Season with salt and pepper. Add the wine. Bring to a boil and reduce until almost dry. Add the tomatoes and parsley. Bring to a boil. Remove from the heat. Add 1/4 cup (30 g) of the bread crumbs and stir to combine. Adjust the seasoning. Set aside.

Béchamel Sauce

In a pot, melt the butter. Add the flour and cook for 1 minute while stirring. Whisk in the milk and bring to a boil. Remove from the heat and add the cheese and nutmeg. Season with salt and pepper. Set aside.

With the rack in the middle position, preheat the oven to 400°F (200°C).

Assembly

Butter a large 13 x 9-inch (33 x 23 cm) baking dish. Sprinkle with 1 tbsp of the remaining bread crumbs.

On each eggplant slice, spread about 1/3 cup of the meatless mixture. Roll up each eggplant slice around the filling and place in the baking dish. Cover with the béchamel sauce. Sprinkle with the remaining bread crumbs. Bake for 25 minutes or until the béchamel is golden.

Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based television food writer and freelance contributor for the Star. Reach him via email: thestar@ricardocuisine.com or find more recipes on ricardocuisine.com.