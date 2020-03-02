Winner of last RBC Taylor prize chokes back tears: ‘I wondered if anybody cared about what I wrote’

In an emotional climax to a 20-year tradition, the final winner of the RBC Taylor prize for literary non-fiction was announced Monday. Mark Bourrie, author of “Bush Runner: The Adventures of Pierre-Esprit Radisson” was awarded the prize — as well as $30,000 — at a gala luncheon in Toronto attended by past winners and a who’s who of the publishing world.

Choking back tears Bourrie, 62, said “I wondered if anybody cared about what I wrote,” he said. “People do.”

“Bush Runner” is the story of Pierre-Esprit Radisson, one of the founders of the Hudson’s Bay Company and, by all accounts, something of a scoundrel.

Bourrie thanked his publisher, Biblioasis, for taking the chance on his book and Janice Zawerbny, his editor, for hunting until she found a publisher after being turned down by a few.

The other finalists for the prize, who each received $5,000, were Robyn Doolittle for “Had It Coming: What’s Fair in the Age of #MeToo?” (Allen Lane); Jessica McDiarmid for “Highway of Tears: A True Story of Racism, Indifference and the Pursuit of Justice for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls,” (Doubleday Canada); Ziya Tong for “The Reality Bubble: Blind Spots, Hidden Truths and the Dangerous Illusions That Shape Our World,” (Allen Lane); and Timothy C. Winegard for “The Mosquito: A Human History of Our Deadliest Predator,” (Allen Lane).

The emotion of the day didn’t begin or end with Bourrie — Noreen Taylor, who founded the prize to honour the memory of her husband Charles Taylor, spoke eloquently about the power of imagination to change the world and how she, the family and the other founders “imagined this prize into being.” They had, she said, “more than fulfilled” the prize’s original mandate of fostering appreciation for literary non-fiction.

Previous winners include Tanya Talaga, Carol Shields and Thomas King.

The lead-up to the Monday’s announcement at the glittering Crystal Ballroom at Toronto’s Omni King Edward hotel was a busy “prize weekend” for organizers and nominees alike. A panel interview at the Toronto International Festival of Authors on Thursday night, media interviews, an intimate dinner on Friday night, a books and brunch event, and a party where past laureates were shuttled in to celebrate what the prize has achieved.

The decision to award the prize to “Bush Runner” was “unanimous, though very painfully arrived at,” said British writer Coral Ann Howells, who was on the jury together with Margaret Atwood and American writer Peter Theroux. Howells and Theroux were both at the luncheon.

“Unfortunately, Ms Atwood today finds herself in Perth, Australia,” said David Staines, one of the founders of the Taylor prize, who acted as host. He used the same dry manner that Atwood might use, to some laughter, also saying that she sent a message: “I very much enjoyed reading all 155 books.”