MARK YOUR CALENDARS: 5 things to do in Flamborough March 13-15

1. Messy Church at St. James

A different kind of church for families, Messy Church at St. James United Church (306 Parkside Dr.) runs March 13 from 6 until 7:30 p.m. Enjoy crafts, songs, games, worship and dinner. To RSVP, email stjames@stjameswaterdown.ca or call 905-689-6223 .

2. Pat DuFour Memorial Tournament

12th annual memorial hockey tournament runs March 13-15 at Carlisle Community Centre (1496 Centre Rd.) in honour of Pat DuFour. Come cheer on the teams throughout the weekend. Special evening event March 14 features raffle prizes, music, food, beverages and a live DJ and dance. Proceeds will go toward providing financial assistance to Flamborough youth interested in playing minor hockey.

3. Irish Stew Dinner

Sport your green and dine with charm at Freelton United Church's Irish Stew Dinner March 14. The event, taking place at the church (155 Freelton Rd.), will hold two sittings — 5 and 6:30 p.m. Tickets cost $18 for adults, $6 for children ages 12 and under. Call 905-659-3033 for tickets.

4. St. Patrick’s Dance

Show off your Irish spirit and dance the night away at the Waterdown Legion (79 Hamilton St. North) March 14. The fun kicks off at 8 p.m. with live music by Pepper Shakers, which will perform Motown, classic rock, oldies and more. Admission costs $5.

5. Maple Syrup Festival

Have a sweet tooth? Head out to Westfield Heritage Village (1049 Kirkwall Rd.) for the annual festival that celebrates the sugary delights of nature. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, www.westfieldheritage.ca.