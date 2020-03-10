Here are 5 events taking place in Flamborough March 10-12

If you want to keep busy, Flamborough's the place to be.
There are a number of programs taking place at venues across the community March 10-12, including the following five events.
For more information, be sure to click on the event title.
A drop-in knitting and crochet program for all ages and skill levels takes place at the Carlisle branch of the Hamilton Public Library March 10.
The Westover Women’s Institute invites you to play euchre weekly. Come on out to play cards and enjoy a light lunch ($3). All are welcome to join in on the fun at the Westover Women's Institute Hall March 10.
The Waterdown Book Club meets to discuss the March book title Balzac and the Little Chinese Seamstress by Sijie Dai. Join the conversation at the Waterdown branch of the Hamilton Public Library March 11.
Learn basic chords and strumming at this community-led program for aspiring guitarists at the Greensville branch of the Hamilton Public Library March 11. Bring a guitar.
Learn to use the library's photo scanner to create digital images from film negatives, digitize VHS cassettes and upload images and videos to the Internet at the March 12 workshop at the Waterdown branch of the Hamilton Public Library.
• • •
