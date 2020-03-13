COVID-19: Flamborough Chamber postpones business awards gala

The Flamborough Chamber of Commerce’s Outstanding Business Achievement awards gala, set for March 26, has been postponed out of an abundance of caution over COVID-19.
“We thought it would just be the most responsible thing right now,” said the local business group’s executive director, Matteo Patricelli.
The annual event, which celebrates excellence in the Flamborough business community, will be rescheduled to Monday, June 8, at Flamborough Hills Golf Club in Copetown.
Other Flamborough Chamber events planned for the coming days and weeks have also been postponed until the first week in May.
“We are evaluating on a daily basis as things develop,” said Patricelli about the rapidly changing landscape around COVID-19 in Hamilton and across the province. “Hopefully it’s just a little hiccup in everyone’s calendars.”
For more information on Chamber event postponements, visit the FCC website at flamboroughchamber.ca or contact admin@flamboroughchamber.ca.
Cancelling or postponing an event in Flamborough? We can help! Click here to alert us to changes in programming so we can share the news with the community.
