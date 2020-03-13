COVID-19: Flamborough Chamber postpones business awards gala

The Flamborough Chamber of Commerce’s Outstanding Business Achievement awards gala, set for March 26, has been postponed out of an abundance of caution over COVID-19.

“We thought it would just be the most responsible thing right now,” said the local business group’s executive director, Matteo Patricelli.

The annual event, which celebrates excellence in the Flamborough business community, will be rescheduled to Monday, June 8, at Flamborough Hills Golf Club in Copetown.

Other Flamborough Chamber events planned for the coming days and weeks have also been postponed until the first week in May.