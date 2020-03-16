One-Two Punch: Patterson and Alexander team up on Ali book

NEW YORK — Authors James Patterson and Kwame Alexander are teaming up on a book for young people about Muhammad Ali.

“Becoming Muhammad Ali” is being called a “biographical novel” by the rival imprints JIMMY Paterson Books and HMH Books for Young Readers, which will jointly publish the book and announced it Monday. “Becoming Muhammad Ali” comes out Oct. 5.

The book is authorized by the late boxer's estate and by his widow, Lonnie Ali, who said in a statement, “Muhammad would be proud to know that this story will be a source of inspiration for kids everywhere.”

Patterson and Alexander will use poetry and prose to tell of Ali's childhood in Louisville, Kentucky, when he was named Cassius Clay.