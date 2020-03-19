Maple and Nut Palmier Cookies are an elegant treat

1/2 cup (50 g) roasted pecans, chopped

Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.

On a work surface, sprinkle half of the maple sugar. Roll out the dough on the sugar (the same way you would use flour) into a 20 x 10-inch (50 x 25 cm.) rectangle. Spread the remaining sugar over the dough. Sprinkle with the pecans, lightly pressing them down. Fold the two shorter sides of the dough inward, 1 inch (2.5 cm.) at a time, then close one side on top of the other. Place on a baking sheet and freeze for 40 minutes or until the dough is semifrozen.

With the rack in the middle position, preheat the oven to 375°F (190°C).