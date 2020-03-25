Takeout and delivery: These Flamborough restaurants are still making what you're craving during the coronavirus pandemic

Don't want to cook? These Flamborough restaurants are dishing out meals for takeout and delivery during the coronavirus pandemic.
Restaurants dining rooms are closed to the public as Ontario and Canada works to stop the spread of COVID-19. That doesn’t mean you have to forego your restaurant meals though with many offering their dishes via takeout or delivery.
Here’s a list as we know it on Wednesday, March 25.
For any changes, additions or omissions, please email editor@flamboroughreview.com.
Cascata Bistro
281 Carlisle Rd.| 289-895-7986 | cascatabistro.ca
Curb-side takeout service.
Dairy Queen
Orders available through Skip the Dishes. Drive-thru open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Call for cake orders.
Gino's Pizza
60 Hamilton St. North | 905-310-4466 | ginospizza.ca
Offering takeout and delivery.
Harvey’s serving Swiss Chalet
255 Dundas St. East | 905-689-3140
Orders available through Skip the Dishes. Takeout, drive-thru and delivery also available.
Hello Iris
245 Dundas St. East | 905-690-6565 | www.helloiris.co
Orders available through Door Dash and Skip the Dishes. Takeout and delivery also available.
Indian Hut
9 Main St. North | 289-895-7533 | www.indianhutrestaurant.ca
Takeout and catering orders only.
Jitterbug Café
35 Main St. North | 905-690-7670
Orders available through Door Dash and Uber Eats. Takeout also available.
Marciano's Pasta Café
5 Mill St. South | 905-689-6333 | www.marcianos.ca
Takeout orders only available Tuesday to Sunday from 2 until 8 p.m. Call to place your order.
McDonald’s
115 Hamilton St. North | 905-690-8458
The take-out service is no longer available, meaning the dining room will be completely closed. Drive-thru and McDelivery service available.
NaRa Mediterranean Cuisine
255 Dundas St. East | 289-895-7878 | www.naramediterraneancuisine.com
Takeout orders available for pick up. Delivery available through Skip the Dishes.
Panino Italiano
255 Dundas St. East | 289-895-9656 | www.paninoitaliano.ca
Online order and curb-side pickup only. Delivery available through Skip the Dishes, Uber Eats and Door Dash.
Pizza by Johnny
115 Hamilton St. North | 905-690-9000 | www.pizzabyjohnny.com
Takeout and delivery available.
Sushi Ya
255 Dundas St. East | 905-690-2233 | www.aterdownsushiya.com
Take-out service only.
Tea at the Whitehouse
35 Main St. North | 905-690-9987 | teaatthewhitehouse.com
Online orders available. Grocery Home Delivery service now available in partnership with Harrington Lane Farms and Jitterbug Cafe. For more information click here.
Tim Hortons
Various locations in Flamborough
Drive-thru, take-out and delivery service (where available). All in-restaurant dining rooms are closed.
Turtle Jack
255 Dundas St. East | 905-690-1787 | www.turtlejacks.com
Takeout and delivery only.
– with files from the Waterdown Business Improvement Area
