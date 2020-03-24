Which Toronto grocery stores are delivering during coronavirus outbreak?

You might want to start thinking about grocery delivery if you are in self-isolation or simply social distancing as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. Fortunately, you have options in Toronto.
The following is a list of grocery stores that will deliver right to your door. This is not a comprehensive list. We will update it as information becomes available to us.
GROCERY GATEWAY
Grocery Gateway by Longo's, which has been in the grocery delivery business for more than 20 years, continues to be an option. The company has made changes to its practices as a result of the outbreak, such as only accepting online payments, delivery persons will no longer enter homes, and it is no longer delivering beer. Visit www.grocerygateway.com.
METRO
Metro, a chain that prides itself on freshness, promises to deliver that freshness right to your front door. You can also use their online store to order groceries for pick up. Visit www.metro.ca/en/online-grocery.
COSTCO
Costco, known for their giant carts and bulk buying, will deliver groceries to your home within two days, Monday to Friday. Due to higher than normal volumes, the company warns deliveries could take longer. You have to be a Costco member to order. Visit www.costco.ca/all-grocery-delivery.html.
WALMART
You can order groceries direct from Walmart to be delivered right to your door or you can also use Walmart's online store to order groceries for pickup at a store near you. Visit www.walmart.ca/en/grocery/N-117.
ORGANIC GARAGE
If you live within 10 km of one of their stores – there are three locations in Toronto (Junction, Leaside, and Liberty Village) and five in the GTA – they will deliver to you within 60 minutes, the company says. Visit www.organicgarage.com/shopcornershop.
THE HEALTHY BUTCHER
In a real twist, this grocery store has closed its stores to customers because of the COVID-19 outbreak, but it continues with its delivery option. The company has even dropped its delivery fees. Visit thehealthybutcher.com.
T&T SUPERMARKET
The Asian supermarket chain, which specializes in favourites straight from Asia, says that due to a surge in demand from customers some items may become out of stock. The company will automatically refund the cost of any item it is unable to deliver. Visit www.tntsupermarket.com/delivery-to-home.html.
LABBAIK
Labbaik is an online grocery store specializing in Halal foods, which serves Toronto and the GTA. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the company asks that customers pick up their deliveries in the lobby. Visit www.labbaik.ca.
INSTACART
Think of this as the Uber Eats of grocery delivery. Instacart drivers will delivery groceries from stores including Loblaws, Real Canadian Superstore, Valu-Mart, Walmart, Shoppers Drug Mart, M&M Meat Shops, Pusateri's plus other non-grocery banners including Staples. Visit www.instacart.ca.
CORNERSHOP
Cornershop is another player in the grocery delivery business. Here, you can choose to receive delivery from grocery stores such as Longo's, Metro, Walmart, Costco, Bulk Barn, plus non-grocery stores including Canadian Tire. Visit cornershopapp.com.
INABUGGY
This is another option for grocery delivery. Inabuggy will deliver from shops such as many of the ones mentioned above, plus FreshCo., Summerhill, Coppa's, LCBO, Healthy Planet and a whole host of others. Visit www.inabuggy.com.
SORRY I'VE GOT PLANTS
Sorry I've Got Plants is your go-to delivery option for all things vegan. The company has had to drop use of its reusable cooler containers due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but otherwise the company that thrives on a low-waste business model continues. Visit www.sorryivegotplants.com.
MAMA EARTH ORGANICS
Mama Earth Organics specializes in 100 per cent organic produce, local food and chef-made meals delivered to your door. Visit www.mamaearth.ca.
Have we missed something? If you operate a grocery store that delivers in Toronto, let us know at dkurek@toronto.com.
