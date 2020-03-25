Toronto Star bestsellers for the week ending March 25, 2020

10. Woman on the Edge, Samantha M. Bailey, Simon & Schuster (10)

ORIGINAL NON-FICTION

1. From the Ashes, Jesse Thistle, Simon & Schuster (18)

2. Educated, Tara Westover, HarperCollins (107)

3. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson, Crown (4)

4. Open Book, Jessica Simpson, Dey Street (7)

5. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, Dial (2)

6. Hitler’s Stolen Children, Ingrid von Oelhafen, Tim Tate, Collins (3)

7. Talking to Strangers, Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown (26)

8. A Daughter’s Choice, Margaret Ford, PAN (2)

9. The Odd Is Out: the First Sequel, James Rallison, TarcherPerigee (1)

10. Wine Girl, Victoria James, Ecco (3)

CANADIAN FICTION

1. The Forgotten Home Child, Genevieve Graham, Simon & Schuster

2. The Handmaid’s Tale, Margaret Atwood, McClelland & Stewart

3. Woman on the Edge, Samantha M. Bailey, Simon & Schuster

4. Small Game Hunting at the Local Coward Gun Club, Megan Coles, House of Anansi

5. Recipe for a Perfect Wife, Karma Brown, Viking

6. The Glass Hotel, Emily St. John Mandel, HarperCollins Canada

7. Son of a Trickster, Eden Robinson, Vintage Canada

8. When We Were Vikings, Andrew David MacDonald, Scout

9. Station Eleven, Emily St. John Mandel, Harper Perennial

10. The Testaments, Margaret Atwood, McClelland & Stewart

CANADIAN NON-FICTION

1. From the Ashes, Jesse Thistle, Simon & Schuster

2. Talking to Strangers, Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown

3. Successful Aging, Daniel J. Levitin, Allen Lane

4. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan B. Peterson Random House Canada

5. We Have Always Been Here, Samra Habib, Penguin

6. 21 Things You May Not Know about the Indian Act, Bob Joseph, Indigenous

7. Outliers, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay

8. The Skin We’re In, Desmond Cole, Doubleday Canada

9. A House in the Sky, Amada Lindhout, Sara Corbett, Scribner

10. The Billionaire Murders, Kevin Donovan, Viking

CHILDREN’S AND YOUNG ADULT

1. Scholastic Success with Grade 1, Scholastic Canada, Scholastic Canada

2. Scholastic Success with Grade 2, Scholastic Canada, Scholastic Canada

3. Fetch-22, Dave Pilkey, Scholastic

4. Chain of Gold, Cassandra Clare, Margaret K. McElderry

5. Scholastic Success with Grade 3, Scholastic Canada, Scholastic Canada

6. Big Nate: Blow the Roof Off!, Lincoln Peirce, Andrews McMeel

7. Scholastic Success with Grade 4, Scholastic Canada, Scholastic Canada

8. Where’s Waldo? The Boredom Buster Book: 5-Minute Challenges, Martin Handford, Candlewick

9. Wrecking Ball (Diary of a Wimpy Kid), Jeff Kinney, Amulet

10. The Good Egg Presents: the Great Eggscape!, Jory John, Pete Oswald, HarperCollins Canada

COOKING

1. Fraiche Food, Full Hearts, Jillian Harris, Tori Wesszer, Penguin Canada

2. The Oh She Glows Cookbook, Angela Liddon, Penguin Canada

3. Ultimate Veg, Jamie Oliver, HarperCollins Canada

4. Nothing Fancy, Alison Roman, Clarkson Potter

5. Flour Water Salt Yeast, Ken Forkish, Ten Speed Press

6. Gather at Home, Monika Hibbs, Penguin Canada

7. Oh She Glows Every Day, Angela Liddon, Penguin Canada

8. Half Baked Harvest Super Simple, Tieghan Gerard, Clarkson Potter

9. Yum and Yummer, Greta Podleski, One Spoon Media

10. Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, Samin Nosrat, Wendy MacNaughton, Simon & Schuster

* number of weeks on list