Tofu adds a creamy element to this dessert

1 tsp lime zest

In a food processor, blend the tofu, mango purée, lime juice, coconut milk, passion fruit syrup and sugar until smooth.

Divide the mixture among 6 verrines or ramekins. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour or overnight.

When ready to serve, combine the remaining ingredients and garnish the verrines.

NOTE: Passion fruit syrup is available in some grocery stores. If unavailable, you can replace it with cane sugar syrup.

Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based television food writer and freelance contributor for the Star. Reach him via email: thestar@ricardocuisine.com or find more recipes on ricardocuisine.com.