Make your own chicken nuggets with this handy recipe

1/4 tsp baking powder

1 1/2 lb. (675 g) boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cubed

Vegetable oil, for frying

Preheat the oil in a deep fryer to 350°F (180°C). Line a baking sheet with paper towels.

In a bowl, combine the egg and water. Set aside.

In another bowl, combine the remaining ingredients except for the chicken. Season with pepper.

In a food processor, finely chop the chicken. Season with salt and pepper. Form into nuggets using 1 tbsp of the chicken mixture for each one, then flatten to ½ inch (1 cm.) thick. Dredge each nugget in the flour mixture, shaking off any excess. Dip into the egg mixture, letting the excess drip off. Dredge the nuggets in the flour mixture a second time.

Fry the nuggets, 10 at a time, for 5 minutes or until the nuggets are golden. Drain on the paper towels. Keep warm while frying the remaining nuggets.

Serve with sweet and sour sauce, if desired.

Sweet and Sour Sauce

1/3 cup (75 mL) orange juice

1/4 cup (60 mL) white vinegar

1 tbsp (15 mL) ketchup

2 tsp cornstarch

1/4 cup (55 g) sugar

1 tbsp (15 mL) water

In bowl, combine the orange juice, vinegar, ketchup, and cornstarch.

In a pot, bring the sugar and water to a boil. Cook without stirring until golden. Remove from the heat and add the orange juice mixture. Return to the heat and bring to a boil. Simmer for 1 minute, stirring constantly, until the mixture is smooth. Let cool. Cover and refrigerate.

Serve with chicken nuggets, if desired.

NOTE: Chicken nuggets freeze well.

Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based television food writer and freelance contributor for the Star. Reach him via email: thestar@ricardocuisine.com or find more recipes on ricardocuisine.com.