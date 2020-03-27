‘I work in the master’s house’: Tessa McWatt on race, privilege, borders and the cost of social distancing

The way I’ve structured my understanding of that is this idea of the plantation: if you’re working in the master’s house, you’re not working in the field. You’ve been promoted to a slightly less difficult position. But in order to keep that plantation running, there has to be people working in the field. I guess what I’m saying about my own personal shame is that I work in the master’s house. And therefore it’s my responsibility to either stay in the master’s house and keep working there or to get off the plantation completely. In order to get off the plantation completely I need to take action that is an imaginative leap in ways of trying to understand how to restructure how we function.

Each chapter of the book is a part of the body, either external or internal. Why this structure?

I always had the idea that it was going to be a dissection of the body — not just the human body, but my particular body in terms of how to undermine or unpick or go against traditionally racialized ideas of what race is. So I picked all the parts of the body that are racialized: like the nose, like hair, like skin. Blood is an important part of it is because of what’s in the blood — he’s blue-blooded, true-blooded. And the one-drop rule in the States — slavery was extended to those who just had one drop of African blood. It’s used as a political tool and as a social tool for social control to increase slavery.

You sent away two DNA tests. How do these commercial DNA tests change the way we see ourselves?

I think it’s a great thing for anybody who wants to prove their purity to be proved wrong.

The nature of displaced people is that there aren’t long logs of family trees and even family stories that are written down. What my family relies on is stories and so I wanted to find out what kind of biological grounding the stories had.

In terms of that question “What are you?”, what are the components of yourself? Does that really matter? I’m culturally Canadian, even though I’ve lived in the U.K. for 20 years now. So those traces of DNA from other places may not have anything to do with me. I don’t know that I can claim them.

Your story and the story of your family is also a migrant story in many ways.

It’s a really important part of the book for me. Migration is a very fundamental, natural and essential part of being human. We all started out in Africa and the reason we’re everywhere else is a story of migration. To be in this moment, politically, where migration is a political issue and some people get to migrate and some people don’t is a huge statement on our humanity. I think our humanity is absolutely undermined by putting up borders. And race is a border. To racialize someone is to put up a border. And the fact that we’re in this moment where we are putting up all kinds of borders, physical and conceptual and emotional, to me is a big question about who we are as humans that we have to face, that we have to understand.

How do you think the current situation with us all social distancing is going to have an impact on the way we understand our relationships to each other?

I’m scared of that. I understand it in terms of necessity in terms of the pandemic. If we can look at the fact that we are all isolated together and that we’re desperate to connect with each other in that isolation. I think I think our natural propensity is connection. I think humans desire connection more than anything. Maybe this experience will have us understand what that means as humans.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

