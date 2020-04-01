‘We’re still OK’: Waterdown’s Hello Iris continues to serve hungry customers during coronavirus pandemic

Although restaurant dining rooms are closed to the public in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus, eateries across the province and right here in Flamborough have focused their efforts on takeout and delivery.

At Waterdown’s Hello Iris it’s almost business as usual.

“We mainly do takeout, delivery anyway,” said owner Yisei Shuai.

While the Dundas Street East restaurant is hurting a little, it’s not much different from what others are experiencing. “I think we’re still OK,” she said.

Hello Iris is home to many regular and repeat customers, explained the restaurateur. These hungry guests are coming in to place their orders or phoning them all in an effort to support the local business.

Customers, explained Shuai, can come in, order and pay while maintaining social distancing. They are then asked to wait for their order in their vehicles. The food is delivered to them. All food and payment methods, including cash, are handled with gloves on, and those working at the front of the restaurant are wearing masks.

The team at Hello Iris is also diligent about keeping the facility clean, regularly spraying down the doors, handles and wiping down the tables.

Visit www.helloiris.co or call 905-690-6565 to place an order. Orders are also available through Door Dash and Skip the Dishes.