‘It did affect us big time’: Coronavirus takes a bite out of Waterdown’s Real Burger operations

Some restaurants are feeling the pressure brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

At Waterdown’s Real Burger, the dining room is closed as per provincial orders, but takeout, delivery and curbside pickup continue. Hours, however, are limited, and some employees had to be laid off.

According to Rojin Faraji, restaurant manager and supervisor, the Real Burger team now consists of Faraji and her parents, who are processing orders and payments online.

Orders can be picked up at the Dundas Street East restaurant, where Faraji or her mom “will go outside and take their food to them.”