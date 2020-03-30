Stephen Leacock winner to be feted at 2021 gala

ORILLIA, Ont. — The Stephen Leacock Memorial Medal for Humour will be awarded this summer, but the winner will have to wait a year to celebrate with their peers.

Organizers announced Monday that the prize gala festivities this June have been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, they say this year's nominees will be revealed in coming weeks and the $15,000 prize will be awarded on June 5 as planned.

The president and board of directors of Stephen Leacock Associates say the 2020 honourees will be belatedly celebrated at next year's gala.